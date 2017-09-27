Woman arrested in 27-year-old killer clown case - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested in 27-year-old killer clown case

Posted:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren was arrested Tuesday in Virginia. A Florida grand jury recently indicted her on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Marlene Warren was shot at her Wellington home in May 1990. Sheila Keen was considered a suspect but was not arrested.

Palm Beach County deputies reopened the case in 2014 and conducted a new DNA analysis. Detectives also learned that Sheila Keen married Marlene Warren’s widower, Michael Warren, in 2002. The couple had been living in Tennessee.

Detectives haven’t said whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife’s death.

It wasn’t known if Sheila Keen Warren has an attorney.

