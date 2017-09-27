Woman arrested in 27-year-old killer clown case

Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.