Announcement to be made about Former Coldwater Creek Facility

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) - An announcement is expected to be made tonight about the former Coldwater Creek Facility.

West Virginia Commerce Secretary Wood Thrasher says that he plans to attend the event at 7 PM, Wednesday, September 27th, 2017.

The press conference will take place at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna, WV.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, ”Anytime we can take an empty building and turn it into a productive building is a good thing,” he said. ”It will mean that Wood Countians will be hired and put to work. We need more jobs in this area. It is really important.”

Hino Trucks USA, which has a facility in Williamstown, WV, has announced that they are going to stream a press conference on Facebook Live at 7 PM tonight.

The 962,00 square foot facility in Mineral Wells. WV was built in 1998 and has sat empty since August 2014.

We will continue to update this story as more information as it becomes available.

