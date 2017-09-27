Hino Motors Announces $100-mil Investment, 250 New Jobs

By the 1970s, the magazine had more than 7 million readers.
Announcement has been made about Former Coldwater Creek Facility.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House and Senate intelligence committees are inviting tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet — the parent company of Google — to appear for public hearings as part of their investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, The Associated Press has learned.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
People who’ve recently used a credit or debit card at fast-food chain Sonic may have gotten their information stolen.
Meridian Behavioral Health Systems, of Brentwood, Tennessee has completed its purchase of Highland Hospital located in Charleston, West Virginia.
According to Briana Warner with the Kanawha County Schools, all rooms have been cleared of mold at Capital High School
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
Huntington has two new programs to help with the city's drug problem. The turn around program and a quick response team just secured nearly $2 million dollars in grant federal funding.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
State investigators have released details about the death of a 32-year-old miner at a Boone County, WV mine in June.
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
Announcement has been made about Former Coldwater Creek Facility.
A coroner says an autopsy of a one-month-old Ohio boy confirms he was attacked by a dog in the residence.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
