Maria, a hurricane again, lashes North Carolina

The National Hurricane Center says Maria has regained strength and become a hurricane once again as it lingers off the coast of North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center says Maria has regained strength and become a hurricane once again as it lingers off the coast of North Carolina.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.

Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing was reported in the 5300 block of Church Drive in Rand at around 5:30 p.m. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a father and son began an argument, during which the son stabbed the father. The father was injured, but did not receive any life threatening injuries. The son was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but will be charged with stabb...