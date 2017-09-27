Deputies: Man arrested after pornographic pictures of children found on phone

A Raleigh County man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.
A Raleigh County man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
Police say a 6-month-old Ohio boy is expected to survive after apparently overdosing on an opioid.
Police say a 6-month-old Ohio boy is expected to survive after apparently overdosing on an opioid.
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.