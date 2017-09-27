Attorney: Rick Pitino ‘effectively fired’ from Louisville after federal investigation

Rick Pitino’s attorney says that Louisville has put the basketball coach on administrative leave, but has “effectively fired” Pitino amid a federal bribery investigation.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
