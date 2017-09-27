Ohio State announces it’ll cover the cost of tuition for Ohio Pell families

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced it will cover the full cost of tuition to all in-state students who qualify for Pell Grants.

Pell Grants is a federal program that helps students with financial need; with about 90 percent of recipients’ families having an income of $50,000 or less.

“Ohio State’s tuition coverage program will help bring the American Dream closer to many more individuals and families throughout the Buckeye State,” said President Michael V. Drake. “We are thrilled to open our doors even wider to so many more deserving students.”

The university will provide institutional aid to close any gap that remains after Pell Grants, Ohio College Opportunity Grants and other gift aid awarded to qualified students.

Ohio State will begin offering the new program to qualifying new, existing and transfer students on the Columbus campus in fall 2018.