Fast-Food Chain Sonic Informed Of Major Security Breach

MOBILE (WKRG) – Consumers who’ve recently used a credit or debit card at fast-food chain Sonic may have gotten their information stolen.

According to cyber security blog “KrebsOnSecurity,” the incident could result in millions of stolen credit and debit card numbers, which were then sold in underground exchanges.

Sonic was informed after their credit card processor noticed unusual activity in the chain’s payment systems. That pattern was coupled by a recent pattern of fraudulent transactions on cards recently used at Sonic.

Sonic is aware of the incident and says they are investigating. The restaurant chain issued a statement to KrebsOnSecurity.

“The security of our guests’ information is very important to SONIC. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests,” the statement reads.

“We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.”

Sonic has nearly 3,600 locations in 45 U.S. states. At this time, it’s unknown how many locations are affected.