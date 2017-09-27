Police: Ohio teen caught having sex with wiener dog again

The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
A Raleigh County man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.
A Raleigh County man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.