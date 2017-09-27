Police: Ohio teen caught having sex with wiener dog again - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Ohio teen caught having sex with wiener dog again

Posted: Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren say a teenage boy admitted to having sex with a dog again.

Police said a family member found the 17-year-old boy naked in bed with a wiener dog named PeeWee.

During an extensive interview at Trumbull County Children Services, he confessed to having sex with the dog in July and September, according to investigators.

He’s facing two counts of bestiality and animal cruelty charges. Police said it is the second time that the boy was charged with sexually assaulting a dog.

Last year, he was charged with animal cruelty because the crime happened before the city’s new bestiality law went into effect.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One-month-old baby left on side of freeway in car seat with cash

    One-month-old baby left on side of freeway in car seat with cash

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:52:16 GMT

    A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.

    A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.

  • ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with assaulting girl, 16

    ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with assaulting girl, 16

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-09-26 22:59:55 GMT
    WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) – A former star of the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” who’s accused of groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in now faces charges he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts. Court records show Tom Wopat is charged with assaulting the girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston. The ...
    WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) – A former star of the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” who’s accused of groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in now faces charges he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts. Court records show Tom Wopat is charged with assaulting the girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston. The ...

  • School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

    School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:47:25 GMT

    A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

    A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.