Ohio Coroner Confirms Dog Killed Infant Boy

KNOX COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Knox County Coroner Jennifer Ogle says an autopsy of a one-month-old Knox County boy confirms he was attacked by a dog in the residence.

Deputies were called to a home on Wooster Road around 6:30 am Sept. 20. The child’s father told dispatchers that his infant son was killed by his dog.

Two dogs were in the residence at the time. Both were euthanized.

Ogle says a dog attacked the boy while he was in his bassinet in his father’s bedroom. She said the infant “suffered extensive blunt and crush force injuries with puncture injuries to the head resulting in his death.”

Ogle said the dog involved appeared to be a light brown male dog, a pit bull or pit bull mix.

Ogle says there was no trauma on the infant’s body other than from the dog. She says the infant “was healthy and well taken care of prior to his death.”

A toxicology on the infant is still pending.