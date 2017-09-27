Aaliyah Brown

My interest in broadcasting began when I was young. I always loved to write and journal then I became really obsessed with Oprah once she began her TV show. I did a little research and I learned she was a reporter in the beginning of her career. I told my mom that’s what I was going to be… a reporter.

I didn’t begin my career in television journalism until I came to college at WVU. My time there I was the Social Square Anchor for our schools Emmy Award Winning WVU News, where I covered a majority of the stories on campus that were trending on social media.

I was apart of the newscast that won 1st place in the Broadcast Education Association conference for best college newscast in the country.

My first broadcasting job was a summer internship at West Virginia Public Broadcasting where I was able to produce my first-panel discussion about the Black Lives Matter Movement during heightened racial tensions at the time. I also worked as a weekend reporter for WDTV in Bridgeport WV my last semester of college.

I was born and raised originally in Odenton Md. In my free time when not reporting, I really enjoy being able to visit back home and spend time with my parents. As a super sports junkie, I take pride in tailgating football Sundays with my dad. And being able to help volunteer with my mom at nonprofit cheerleading organizations. But all in all girls time with my mom is always my favorite.