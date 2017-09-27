Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis Wears High Heels for a Good - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis Wears High Heels for a Good Cause

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.

Huntington's Dress for Success River Cities is holding their annual Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, October 21st, 2017, at Heritage Station in Huntington, West Virginia.

The pairing party was held on Tuesday September 26th, 2107, which gave all the guys participating a chance to try on the prettiest heels.

During the Stiletto Stroll, the guys have to do a 50 yard dash in the heels.

Dress for Success says that their mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

