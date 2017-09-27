Car Crashes into Raleigh County Pharmacy - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Car Crashes into Raleigh County Pharmacy

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Police, firefighters, and paramedics all responded to a call of a car that crashed into a building on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.  It happened at around 2:45 p.m. at the Bypass Pharmacy on Harper Road in Beckley.

According to first responders, the driver of the car was taken to Raleigh General Hospital.  There is no word on that person's name or condition at this time.  Law enforcement officers said no one else was hurt in the accident.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.  It is still under investigation at this time.

