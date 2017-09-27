The Reagan Tokes Act seeks to change 20 years of sentencing law, GPS and re-entry standards

The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump nominated David Zatezalo, a retired coal executive to be the next head of the federal Mine, Safety and Health Administration.
Saudi Arabia was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
Getting legislation passed in Columbus can be a long arduous process. State Senator Bill Beagle, representing State Senate District 5, felt that first hand as the 131st General Assembly came to an end. But even though his bill that attempted to revise laws related to nuisance, dangerous, and vicious dogs did not finish its journey through the legislature that is not the end of its story.
Kelly Kuhns rejected Down syndrome testing the first three times she got pregnant; the 36-year-old nurse from Ohio always knew she’d never terminate a pregnancy. But after her third pregnancy ended in miscarriage, she decided with the fourth to take the test. Her hope was to help doctors guide her to a healthy outcome.
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away. Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.
A dangerous section of Route 35 could soon see a major upgrade. Tuesday night state leaders outlined plans to renovate the Buffalo Bridge and a portion of the highway from Putnam County to the Ohio state line. The project will be completed one way or another, but it depends on the state road bond for work to get started- otherwise it could be years. Constant congestion, roll-overs and head-on crashes are taxing emergency responders in the area.
The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
A Raleigh County man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
