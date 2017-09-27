City Council Candidate Dressed As Clown Makes Voters Nervous - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

City Council Candidate Dressed As Clown Makes Voters Nervous

Posted:

BOSTON (AP) — A man dressed as a clown who’s running for a Boston city council seat has caused a stir on a college campus.

Police tell The Boston Herald that Pat Payaso’s presence near a polling location at Roxbury Community College made some people nervous on Tuesday and they called the authorities.

A photo Payaso posted on social media indicates he was there to vote.

Police spokesman Officer Stephen McNulty says Payaso later was stopped by an officer who realized he wasn’t a threat.

The Roxbury resident has donned a rainbow wig, a red nose and clown makeup in recent campaign photos and videos on social media. His last name means clown in Spanish.

Payaso will be on the November ballot along with seven other candidates for an at-large city council seat.

