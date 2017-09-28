Several crews respond to fire in Sissonville

Crews are on scene of a working structure fire in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, a home along Walnut Crossing Lane in Sissonville has caught fire.

The home is located off the 8200 block of Grapevine Road, which is off of Sissonville Drive.

The call came in around 11:45 p.m.

Sissonville, Malden and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are on scene as well as the Sheriffs Department.

Dispatchers tell us, the people in the home managed to escape. No injuries are being reported.

