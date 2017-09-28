Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care

Posted: Updated:

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler “accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged” about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The wounded children both are believed to be 3 years old. They have been hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Haddad says the gun was kept in the Dearborn home, west of Detroit. Several other children were at the home at the time of the shooting. Those children were taken to the police station to be reunited with their parents.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one has been charged.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.