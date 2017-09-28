Ohio officials plan to reinstall Confederate monument - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio officials plan to reinstall Confederate monument

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) - Officials in an Ohio township say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be returned during a re-dedication ceremony.

Franklin Township Trustee Brian Morris said at a meeting Wednesday that it hasn't been decided where the small stone marker would be placed along the Dixie Highway. Franklin Township is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Some residents became angry when they learned the 90-year-old marker had been removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over a statue honoring Lee.

The marker was removed by a city crew in neighboring Franklin, which controlled the location. Franklin subsequently returned the marker to Franklin Township.

The city of Franklin paid $2,000 to repair the marker's plaque after it was damaged during removal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.