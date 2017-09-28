Dangerous “Spice” sends 5 people to the hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s typically described as a bizarre scene. People are found unconscious sleeping standing up, or with blank stares stumbling around, and synthetic marijuana is to blame

It’s often called “Spice” or “K2”. Wednesday, Lafayette, Louisanna, the scene was similar.

At least five people at a diner for the homeless were found unconscious outside…believed to be under the influence of Spice.

According to a CBS news report, K2 is designed to mimic marijuana, but the man-made drug has far more powerful effects.

K2 is made by spraying various legal chemicals onto plants.Its then ground up and smoked.

Law enforcement says the formulas constantly change. making Spice unpredictable and dangerous.

Users experience confusion, hallucinations, rapid heart rate and even seizures.

As we’ve reported, police say it’s sold at smoke shops and stores that sell a variety of smoking products and paraphernalia.

According to CBS news, K2 usage is growing nationwide. The CDC reports more than 3500 calls of synthetic marijuana use to poison centers over a 5 month period in 2015.

That’s a 229% jump from the year before.

The sale or use of spice or K2 is illegal in Louisiana — but that is not the case in every state.

As far as the five people in Lafayette, their condition was listed as stable and an investigation continues.