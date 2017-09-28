Deputies Uncover Marijuana Grow While Chasing West Virginia Man

MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Marion County deputies uncovered the cultivation of marijuana while chasing a reckless driver early Thursday morning.

Gerald Kinty, 52, was arrested when deputies came across his open basement door while chasing a man on foot on Pinchgut Hollow Road, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were in pursuit of a man driving recklessly. He jumped from his vehicle, and the vehicle drifted into a creek, deputies said. Deputies chased the man on foot and came across a basement with the door open, according to the sheriff's department. Thinking the man may be inside, deputies entered, where they found approximately 52 marijuana plants.

Deputies secured a search warrant, came back to the basement, and seized more than 50 marijuana plants, according to deputies. However, they have not found the man from the vehicle chase.