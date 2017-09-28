Suspect wanted for credit card theft in Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say used a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

According to troopers, the man depicted in the attached photo was seen at the Barboursville WalMart earlier this morning.

Troopers say he stole a wallet containing several credit cards before making the purchase.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, you're asked to call the WVSP Huntington Detachment at 304-528-5555.