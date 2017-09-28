Court Documents: Woman Tried to Kill Infant with Breast Milk Containing Pain Medication

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
Deputies uncovered the cultivation of marijuana while chasing a reckless driver early Thursday morning.
Deputies uncovered the cultivation of marijuana while chasing a reckless driver early Thursday morning.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
A woman accused of helping to lure a 17-year-old girl to a motel for a babysitting job and then forcing her to take drugs and work as a prostitute has pleaded guilty.
A woman accused of helping to lure a 17-year-old girl to a motel for a babysitting job and then forcing her to take drugs and work as a prostitute has pleaded guilty.
A 30-year-old man has admitted to stealing body armor and combat helmets from a federal facility in West Virginia.
A 30-year-old man has admitted to stealing body armor and combat helmets from a federal facility in West Virginia.
The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
A Raleigh County man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.
A Raleigh County man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
Police in Ohio say a 17-year-old boy admitted to having sex with a wiener dog again.
State investigators have released details about the death of a 32-year-old miner at a Boone County, WV mine in June.
State investigators have released details about the death of a 32-year-old miner at a Boone County, WV mine in June.
By the 1970s, the magazine had more than 7 million readers.
By the 1970s, the magazine had more than 7 million readers.
Announcement has been made about Former Coldwater Creek Facility.
Announcement has been made about Former Coldwater Creek Facility.
A coroner says an autopsy of a one-month-old Ohio boy confirms he was attacked by a dog in the residence.
A coroner says an autopsy of a one-month-old Ohio boy confirms he was attacked by a dog in the residence.
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The shooting remains under investigation.