Two events planned to help Wayne High School teen critically injured in motorcycle accident

Teenager Allie Gilkerson is a well known student at Wayne High School who was often seen on the football field with the marching band. But just before the start of her senior year she was in a motorcycle accident that left her with extensive injuries. She has since been fighting for her life at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Now her community is pulling together to help Allie and her family.

"This is tragic you know, a 17 year old high school student in the prime of her life had a whole life ahead of her and then now she's got a major set back," said musician James Cazad.

Cazad has never met Allie but was moved by reading her story on social media.

"I've got to use my gift you know," Cazad said. "God gave me a gift to play music you know. So if I can use that gift to help out somebody in need I'm going to do it. So I sat there and made a few phone calls and started putting this whole thing together."

With the help of others in the Wayne area he's put together a Live Music Benefit show for this Saturday September 30 from 3 to 9p at the Wayne Community Center. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

Tim Smith went to school with Allie. Her kindness for others motivated him to put together an event called Rally for Allie, a wrestling show slated for November 4. The event starts at 7p and will also be at the Wayne Community Center. Tickets are $5. Kids 10 and under are free.

Smith said the proceeds from the event will benefit Allie's family as they support her on the long road to recovery.

"She would go out of her way to help you if you needed assistance," Smith said. "She was very caring and kind she loved her school and she loved her community."

Allie's family says she is responding well to physical, occupational and speech therapy and has made great strides. She is responding to those around her and making improvements daily.