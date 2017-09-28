2 arrested in connection to woman's body found in Kanawha River

UPDATE: 9/30/2017 @ 4:30 p.m.

Keith Allen Hubbard, 42, of St. Albans was taken into custody this afternoon by the St. Albans Police Department. Hubbard is accused of using Ranson's debit card following her death. Hubbard has two active warrants for Fraud and related activity in connection access device.

_________________

UPDATE: 9/30/2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to Charleston Police, Jordan Merwin, 35, a suspect in the Anna Ranson death investigation, had been released from Southwestern Regional Jail on Friday.

Police say he was picked up in the area of the jail by his mother, Betty Lou Ferrell, 74.

Merwin then directed his mother to drive him to multiple locations in the Charleston/Kanawha City area.

Over the course of the drive, Merwin became increasingly upset with his mother. He verbally attacked her, threatening to destroy her car, and then threw her cell phone out of the car.

Ferrell stopped the car at 50th St and Venable Avenue at which point Merwin again became verbally abusive with his mother.

Ferrell, being in fear, started to get out of the vehicle and while doing so, she was pushed from behind by Merwin, forcing her out of the car.

Merwin then stole his mother's car, leaving the 74 year old woman on the side of the road. She was able to walk to the Tudors on 50th Street to call 911.



Approximately two hours after this incident, the Charleston Police Department received a tip that Jordan Merwin was outside the Sam's Hot Dogs in Mauldin.

Charleston Police Department coordinated with the Kanawha County Sheriff Department to have the area searched by deputies.

A short time later, Deputies spotted him driving the stolen vehicle, belonging to his mother, in the Rand area. Deputies stopped Merwin and took him into custody.

Merwin was transported to South Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 9/29/2017 11:18 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have identified one suspect and arrested another in the Anna Ranson death investigation.

RELATED STORY: Police Find Vehicle of Woman Found Dead in Kanawha River

Charleston police have identified the man accused of using Ranson's debit card following her death as Keith Allen Hubbard, 42, of St. Albans.

Hubbard has two active warrants for Fraud and related activity in connection access device.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

Also, Jordan Merwin was booked at roughly 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to officials with South Western Regional Jail.

Police said yesterday that Merwin sold Ranson's car for $200 in the Sissonville area following her death.

He was released on $500 PR bond this morning.

Investigators with CPD say no foul play resulted in Ranson's death, and that the cause of death has not been ruled as murder.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are searching for three men in connection to the death of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

At a press conference earlier today, Lt. Tony Hazelett of the CPD said that they are searching for Jordan Merwin and Josh Given, depicted in the above photo respectively.

Police say that Merwin sold Ranson's black 2014 Ford Focus SE after she died. The vehicle was found in Sissonville yesterday and police believe he sold it for $200.

Josh Given, also pictured above, is described as a witness who was seen with Ranson the morning that her body was discovered.

A third, unidentified male, was caught on camera attempting to use Ranson's bank card at an ATM.

The Charleston Police Department and South Charleston Police Departments are handling the investigation.

Lt. Hazelett says that Ranson's death has not been ruled as murder, and no foul play is suspected.

The exact cause of her death remains unknown.