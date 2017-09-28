Two Arrested for Second Degree Armed Robbery in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Fayette County residents have been arrested for Second Degree Armed Robbery.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, at around 9:30 p.m.an armed robbery was reported atom the Shell Convenience Store located at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 and Hinkle Road in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and, based on information provided by the cashiers, began searching for the suspect, who had reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The cashiers gave a description, including what clothing the suspect was wearing. They also stated that the suspect was known to them and had been in the store prior to this incident.

Officers reviewed the video footage and saw the person that was allegedly the suspect. The cashiers also stated that the suspect had left earlier in a white Ford Ranger truck.

Officers learned that the suspect came into the store simulating that he had a firearm in his pocket and threatened to shoot if anyone pressed the panic button.

He then demanded that the register drawers be emptied and the money given to him. The cashiers then complied with the demands and turned over to the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

Based on information provided by the cashiers and the evidence obtained from the search warrants Dakota Kirby, age 25 of Fayetteville was charged with and arrested for Second Degree Armed Robbery and remains in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

After further investigation, Trevor Pate, age 21 from Oak Hill who was the alleged driver of the vehicle was charged with Second Degree Robbery and arrested.

Trevor Pate was released on a $75,000.00 bond.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (304) 574-0255 or the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590.