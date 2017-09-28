Grandmother arrested for smuggling drugs into WV prison for gran - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Grandmother arrested for smuggling drugs into WV prison for grandson

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (WDVM) - A Jefferson County woman is under arrest for allegedly bringing drugs into a local jail for her grandson.

U.S. Marshals' Mountain State Fugitive Task Force officials said they arrested 64-year-old Carolyn Gay, of Kearneysville.  

Officials said Gay was wanted by West Virginia State Police on 15 counts of bringing drugs and dangerous weapons to her grandson Shawn Weister at Eastern Regional Jail (ERJ) during a jail visit.

They said during the visit, Gay passed 22 heat-sealed drinking straws filled with illegal drugs to Weister.

Gay is now at ERJ with bail set at $250,000. 

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.