WV Grandma charged with smuggling drugs to jailed grandson

A police officer anonymously sued Black Lives Matter and DeRay Mckesson, a prominent activist in the movement, after being injured by a rock thrown during a protest over a deadly police shooting last year.
A county prosecutor in Ohio says no criminal charges will be filed against the father of an infant killed last week by one of the family's dogs.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
An Ohio police chief says two officers were wounded in a shooting at a car dealership, and a suspect was also shot and is in custody.
Two Fayette County residents have been arrested for Second Degree Armed Robbery.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
