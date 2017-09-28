Demolition Program Sees Uptick in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Demolition Program Sees Uptick in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Kanawha County's demolition program has seen an uptick in an effort to beautify neighborhoods across the county.

One million dollars has been set aside for the program to tear down 35 expected homes by the end of 2017. 

According to a statistic from Thursday's Kanawha County Commission meeting, 38 homes had already been set aside for demolition in the county.

Of those, 13 were demolished; as well as one by its owner; one had been resold, three others had been redone to live in, one had been repossessed, and one had been agreed by the owner with the county for an unspecified action plan.

18 of the homes have been given seventy days for the different owners to determine a plan of action with the county.

The program has seen an uptick in the number of buildings set for demolition as a result of concerns heard from multiple communities throughout the county.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

