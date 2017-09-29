Deputies search for driver of suspect stolen vehicle - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies search for driver of suspect stolen vehicle

Posted: Updated:

According to Putnam County Dispatchers, shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, deputies attempted to stop a suspected stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver of the vehicle failed to pullover for police and a brief chase ensued near mile marker 40 on Interstate 64. The driver then fled on foot.

Deputies are currently searching for the suspect.

No other details are being made available at this time.

Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.