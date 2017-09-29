Deputies search for driver of suspect stolen vehicle

According to Putnam County Dispatchers, shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, deputies attempted to stop a suspected stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver of the vehicle failed to pullover for police and a brief chase ensued near mile marker 40 on Interstate 64. The driver then fled on foot.

Deputies are currently searching for the suspect.

No other details are being made available at this time.

