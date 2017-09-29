West Virginia county gets drug-trafficking designation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia county gets drug-trafficking designation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Federal authorities have designated West Virginia's Wood County as a high intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.

Richard Baum, acting director of National Drug Control Policy, says the designation and funding should help disrupt and dismantle trafficking networks.

West Virginia is dealing with what authorities call an opioid addiction crisis.

Other counties with the designation are Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming.

