Missing woman reported in Logan County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing woman reported in Logan County

Posted: Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. 

Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog.

Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her. 

Investigators believe Grimmett may be with a male, Nathan Joe Meade, 39, described as a white male, 5'-10", 155 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, fair skin, tattoos on right shoulder and left upper arm. 

Police believe they may be in the Huntington area.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department released the following statement. 

On August 25, 2017, the Logan County Sheriff's Department responded to a complaint of domestic assault and battery that involved Kelsey Grimmett and Nathan Joe Meade in the Man area of Logan County.  The incident took place over several hours and it wasn't until Kelsey was able to get free of Meade and run into a nearby gas station to get assistance.  As a result of this investigation the Logan County Sheriff's Department obtained warrants for Meade for Domestic Assault, Domestic Battery and Strangulation.  Meade has been entered into NCIC as a wanted person.

It is believed at this time that Kelsey may have went back with Meade but Grimmett's family as well as the sheriff's department has not been able to locate her.  Any assistance in locating Kelsey Grimmett as well as Nathan Joe Meade is greatly appreciated.

If you have any information regarding either Grimmett or Meade's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Logan County Sheriff's Department at 304-792-8590 or the anonymous TIP line at 304-792-8593.  

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Missing woman reported in Logan County

    Missing woman reported in Logan County

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-29 14:51:50 GMT
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County.  Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County.  Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...

  • Chillicothe police searching for missing woman

    Chillicothe police searching for missing woman

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-09-26 16:16:46 GMT

    According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers. 

    According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers. 

  • Missing man's remains found on Ohio River island

    Missing man's remains found on Ohio River island

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-09-25 13:09:40 GMT

    Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.

    Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 9 arrested during sex sting in Ohio

    9 arrested during sex sting in Ohio

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:15:31 GMT

    Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.

    Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.