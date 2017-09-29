Missing woman reported in Logan County

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby. They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her. It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...
A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
A West Virginia woman is under arrest for allegedly bringing drugs into a jail for her grandson.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Deputies uncovered the cultivation of marijuana while chasing a reckless driver early Thursday morning.
Coffee lovers, rejoice: It’s National Coffee Day! To celebrate, we found out seven places where you can get free or discounted coffee today!
