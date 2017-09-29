Missing woman reported in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County.

Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog.

Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her.

Investigators believe Grimmett may be with a male, Nathan Joe Meade, 39, described as a white male, 5'-10", 155 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, fair skin, tattoos on right shoulder and left upper arm.

Police believe they may be in the Huntington area.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department released the following statement.

On August 25, 2017, the Logan County Sheriff's Department responded to a complaint of domestic assault and battery that involved Kelsey Grimmett and Nathan Joe Meade in the Man area of Logan County. The incident took place over several hours and it wasn't until Kelsey was able to get free of Meade and run into a nearby gas station to get assistance. As a result of this investigation the Logan County Sheriff's Department obtained warrants for Meade for Domestic Assault, Domestic Battery and Strangulation. Meade has been entered into NCIC as a wanted person.



It is believed at this time that Kelsey may have went back with Meade but Grimmett's family as well as the sheriff's department has not been able to locate her. Any assistance in locating Kelsey Grimmett as well as Nathan Joe Meade is greatly appreciated.

If you have any information regarding either Grimmett or Meade's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Logan County Sheriff's Department at 304-792-8590 or the anonymous TIP line at 304-792-8593.