Ohio’s minimum wage increasing 15 cents in 2018

The minimum wage in Ohio will increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.30 in 2018.
The minimum wage in Ohio will increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.30 in 2018.
Officials in an Ohio town say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be returned during a re-dedication ceremony.
Officials in an Ohio town say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be returned during a re-dedication ceremony.
The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump nominated David Zatezalo, a retired coal executive to be the next head of the federal Mine, Safety and Health Administration.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump nominated David Zatezalo, a retired coal executive to be the next head of the federal Mine, Safety and Health Administration.
Saudi Arabia was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
Saudi Arabia was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
Getting legislation passed in Columbus can be a long arduous process. State Senator Bill Beagle, representing State Senate District 5, felt that first hand as the 131st General Assembly came to an end. But even though his bill that attempted to revise laws related to nuisance, dangerous, and vicious dogs did not finish its journey through the legislature that is not the end of its story.
Getting legislation passed in Columbus can be a long arduous process. State Senator Bill Beagle, representing State Senate District 5, felt that first hand as the 131st General Assembly came to an end. But even though his bill that attempted to revise laws related to nuisance, dangerous, and vicious dogs did not finish its journey through the legislature that is not the end of its story.
Kelly Kuhns rejected Down syndrome testing the first three times she got pregnant; the 36-year-old nurse from Ohio always knew she’d never terminate a pregnancy. But after her third pregnancy ended in miscarriage, she decided with the fourth to take the test. Her hope was to help doctors guide her to a healthy outcome.
Kelly Kuhns rejected Down syndrome testing the first three times she got pregnant; the 36-year-old nurse from Ohio always knew she’d never terminate a pregnancy. But after her third pregnancy ended in miscarriage, she decided with the fourth to take the test. Her hope was to help doctors guide her to a healthy outcome.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.