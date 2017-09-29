Ohio’s minimum wage increasing 15 cents in 2018 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio’s minimum wage increasing 15 cents in 2018

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The minimum wage in Ohio will increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.30 in 2018.

In a release from the Ohio Department of Commerce, starting January 1, 2018, non-tipped employees will begin receiving $8.30 an hour, while tipped employees will see an increase to $4.15 per hour. Currently, tipped employees make $4.08 an hour.

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $305,000 per year.

The 2017 Ohio minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 per year.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $305,000 or less per year after January 1, 2018, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change, according to the release.

