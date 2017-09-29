Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake

Posted: Updated:
FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a Conway home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake, a report from Horry County police says.

When law enforcement arrived, the victim adamantly told officers the shooting was an accident before she was driven to the hospital.

The victim’s daughter told investigators that the victim was trying to leave the house when she found a snake on the front steps and was too scared to leave.

The woman’s daughter and son-in-law grabbed a shovel and a golf club to push the snake away, and it instead retreated under the steps. The son-in-law tried to kill the reptile with the shovel, but was unable to do so.

The man was laying on the ground under the steps and told everyone not to move while he tried to shoot the animal. When he fired, the victim yelled out in pain after the round went through the steps and into her leg.

The victim told police she was stepping off the steps when the man told everyone not to move, but it was too late.

According to the incident report, medical staff say the bullet went through her left ankle area without causing any major damage.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 9 arrested during sex sting in Ohio

    9 arrested during sex sting in Ohio

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:15:31 GMT

    Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.

    Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.