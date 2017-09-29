Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake

A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
The 101 inch span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.
The 101 inch span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
A mother was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered her children had eaten paint and were living in deplorable conditions.
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.