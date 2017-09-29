Road Bond Vote on "Inside West Virginia Politics"

It is the top political issue in West Virginia right now. Should the state sell 1-point-6 billion dollars in bonds, to fix and build roads, bridges and highways across the Mountain State? It's our focus Sunday on Inside West Virginia Politics. The legislature and governor raised DMV fees and gas and car sales taxes to fund the measure, but promise beyond that, there will be no new taxes.

"All the funding has to be in place to sell the bond. I mean it's as simple as that. There is no new taxes; there is no possibility of any new taxes. And to the net-net of the whole thing is we've got a real opportunity right at our fingertips to bring tens of thousands of jobs and goodness to West Virginia," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

But critics don't buy it, saying the Governor has already flip-flopped on taxes.

"The Governor came to us indicating there would be no new tax increases. When he came to us at the State of the State, he proposed almost a half a billion dollars in new tax increases. So I don't know that him stumping now for the roads and rhetoric saying that there will be no taxes, is any reflection of his action," said Del. Marty Gearheart, (R) Chairman, Roads & Transportation Committee.

The road bond referendum is the Governor's top priority right now.

"It is worth noting that early voting on the Road Bond Referendum continues through October 4th, with final balloting at the precinct on October 7th. We'll here from both sides of the issue, this week on Inside West Virginia Politics," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.