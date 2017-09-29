West Virginia Power Release 2018 Schedule

The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was brutally attacked during a domestic assault Wednesday in Chattanooga, and her child’s father was arrested. According to a police report, officers responded to a home on Frances Drive around 6:40 p.m. where they found the victim lying face down on the ground. An eyeball was found lying next to her. Once EMS personnel arrived on the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said medical staff reported she had a lacera...