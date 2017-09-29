Silver Alert issued for missing Huntington man with dementia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Silver Alert issued for missing Huntington man with dementia

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A silver alert has been issued by the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment and Huntington Police Department for an elderly man with dementia.

Billy Jordan, 81, of Huntington, is described as being 6' 2", 275 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. 

Police say he was last seen at his home on the 3000 block of Piedmont Road in Huntington on Sunday, September 24th, 2017.

His family tells police that he has dementia and several other health complications.

He may be traveling in a 2001 red Dodge Ram with West Virginia license plate B158800.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to immediately contact the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment at (304) 528-5555 or Huntington Police Department at (304) 696-4470.
 

