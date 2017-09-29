Taking You to New Height on the Via Ferrata - Destination Adventure

It’s an activity for all ages that has gained popularity over the last decade. You’ll see them in all out every river and lake in the region. In this week’s Destination Adventure, we’re introducing you to a new option that makes stand-up paddle boarding, even more, user friendly.
It’s an activity for all ages that has gained popularity over the last decade. You’ll see them in all out every river and lake in the region. In this week’s Destination Adventure, we’re introducing you to a new option that makes stand-up paddle boarding, even more, user friendly.
College football kicked off last week and for the next few months, fans will flock to stadiums to cheer on their favorite teams. Large numbers of these fans will gather early and celebrate before and after kick-off in tailgate parties around the country.
College football kicked off last week and for the next few months, fans will flock to stadiums to cheer on their favorite teams. Large numbers of these fans will gather early and celebrate before and after kick-off in tailgate parties around the country.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...
How would you feel about screaming down a high strength steel cable suspended above the ground via a full body harness? In tonight's Destination Adventure, we're heading back to America's coolest small town, to take a ride through the trees.
How would you feel about screaming down a high strength steel cable suspended above the ground via a full body harness? In tonight's Destination Adventure, we're heading back to America's coolest small town, to take a ride through the trees.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.