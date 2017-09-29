More News More>>

Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...

Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

Demolition Program Sees Uptick in Kanawha County Demolition Program Sees Uptick in Kanawha County CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Kanawha County's demolition program has seen an uptick in an effort to beautify neighborhoods across the county. One million dollars has been set aside for the program to tear down 35 expected homes by the end of 2017. According to a statistic from Thursday's Kanawha County Commission meeting, 38 homes had already been set aside for demolition in the county. Of those, 13 were demolished; as well as one by its owner; one had been resold, ...

US health officials brace for potentially bad flu season US health officials brace for potentially bad flu season WASHINGTON (AP) — It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter. The clues: The Southern Hemisphere, especially Australia, was hit hard over the past few months with a flu strain that's notorious for causing severe illness, especially in seniors. And in the U.S., small clusters of that so-called H3N2 flu already are popping up. "We don't know what's going to happen but there's a chance we c...