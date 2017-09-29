Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...

A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Kanawha County's demolition program has seen an uptick in an effort to beautify neighborhoods across the county. One million dollars has been set aside for the program to tear down 35 expected homes by the end of 2017. According to a statistic from Thursday's Kanawha County Commission meeting, 38 homes had already been set aside for demolition in the county. Of those, 13 were demolished; as well as one by its owner; one had been resold, ...