Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County high school has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola.

According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school.

Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign.

Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school. 

