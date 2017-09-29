‘ICU Grandpa’ comforts the smallest patients in need

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...
A veteran is getting national attention for his actions while President Donald Trump was in town.
A VFW Post in Ohio will not show NFL games inside their building until players stand for the National Anthem.
Coffee lovers, rejoice: It’s National Coffee Day! To celebrate, we found out seven places where you can get free or discounted coffee today!
Blake Mounts, a senior at a high school in Ohio, couldn’t go to his homecoming dance because of a recent cancer diagnosis, so his date brought homecoming to him.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The star of "Veep" and "Seinfeld" posted word of her illness Thursday on social media. A spokeswoman for Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the posts were authentic.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
