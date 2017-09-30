More News More>>

Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma. Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media. Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on. Sergio's Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as...

Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help This undated photo provided by Hector Alejandro Santiago shows his farm in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, destroyed by September 2017's Hurricane Maria. (Héctor Alejandro Santiago via AP) BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, contemptuous of their claims of a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island's future. "They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort," Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city's leader appealed for help "to save us from ...

Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020? Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020? (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (WKRG) — A tweet by Oprah Winfrey is sparking a ton of speculation over whether she might be considering a run for president. The media mogul on Thursday tweeted a New York Post article calling her the "best hope" for Democrats in 2020. @jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats' best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017 In the article, writer John Podhoretz spok...

Stink bugs moving in as weather cools down Stink bugs moving in as weather cools down GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the country are starting to see more of these creepy-crawly stink bugs, but this isn't unusual this time of year Stink bugs' typically move into people's homes during the fall, to prepare for the cooler weather ahead. These insects don't bite, sting or carry diseases. Their only defense mechanism is their stench. Experts say you could start seeing them by the hundreds over the several weeks. "Whenever the...

'ICU Grandpa' comforts the smallest patients in need 'ICU Grandpa' comforts the smallest patients in need WFLA ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) — A baby buddy, lovingly named "ICU Grandpa" volunteers his time for teeny tiny patients and hearts online are melting. David Deutchman has been volunteering at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, comforting its little patients, for more than 12 years. He makes the rounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays, visiting and holding babies whose parents can't be with them that day. A viral photo "taken by baby Logan's mom ...

Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...