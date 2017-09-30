Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...
A veteran is getting national attention for his actions while President Donald Trump was in town.
A VFW Post in Ohio will not show NFL games inside their building until players stand for the National Anthem.
Coffee lovers, rejoice: It’s National Coffee Day! To celebrate, we found out seven places where you can get free or discounted coffee today!
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
Several Kanawha County school buses are getting a potentially life-saving upgrade today. Crews are installing the "Gardian Angel" on ten of their school buses.
