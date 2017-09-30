Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who w - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma.

Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media.

Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on.

Sergio’s Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as a way to say “thank you” for the lineman’s hard work.

“I said, ‘we got you.’ We’re going to take care of him and give him something as nice as he had,” said Sergio Pages.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma

    Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma

    Saturday, September 30 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-09-30 19:29:39 GMT
    TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma. Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media. Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on. Sergio’s Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as...
    TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma. Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media. Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on. Sergio’s Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as...

  • Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help

    Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help

    Saturday, September 30 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-09-30 19:29:34 GMT
    This undated photo provided by Hector Alejandro Santiago shows his farm in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, destroyed by September 2017’s Hurricane Maria. (Héctor Alejandro Santiago via AP)This undated photo provided by Hector Alejandro Santiago shows his farm in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, destroyed by September 2017’s Hurricane Maria. (Héctor Alejandro Santiago via AP)
    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, contemptuous of their claims of a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island’s future. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city’s leader appealed for help “to save us from ...
    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, contemptuous of their claims of a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island’s future. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city’s leader appealed for help “to save us from ...

  • Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020?

    Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020?

    Saturday, September 30 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-09-30 15:09:59 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
    (WKRG) — A tweet by Oprah Winfrey is sparking a ton of speculation over whether she might be considering a run for president. The media mogul on Thursday tweeted a New York Post article calling her the “best hope” for Democrats in 2020. @jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017 In the article, writer John Podhoretz spok...
    (WKRG) — A tweet by Oprah Winfrey is sparking a ton of speculation over whether she might be considering a run for president. The media mogul on Thursday tweeted a New York Post article calling her the “best hope” for Democrats in 2020. @jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017 In the article, writer John Podhoretz spok...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals

    Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-09-29 23:13:30 GMT
    A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...
    A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

  • Affidavit: Girls were confined to home, uneducated for years

    Affidavit: Girls were confined to home, uneducated for years

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:27:50 GMT

    Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.

    Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.

  • Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake

    Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake

    Friday, September 29 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-09-29 17:32:29 GMT

     A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.

     A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.