Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020? Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020? (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (WKRG) — A tweet by Oprah Winfrey is sparking a ton of speculation over whether she might be considering a run for president. The media mogul on Thursday tweeted a New York Post article calling her the "best hope" for Democrats in 2020. @jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats' best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017 In the article, writer John Podhoretz spok...

Stink bugs moving in as weather cools down Stink bugs moving in as weather cools down GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the country are starting to see more of these creepy-crawly stink bugs, but this isn't unusual this time of year Stink bugs' typically move into people's homes during the fall, to prepare for the cooler weather ahead. These insects don't bite, sting or carry diseases. Their only defense mechanism is their stench. Experts say you could start seeing them by the hundreds over the several weeks. "Whenever the...

'ICU Grandpa' comforts the smallest patients in need 'ICU Grandpa' comforts the smallest patients in need WFLA ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) — A baby buddy, lovingly named "ICU Grandpa" volunteers his time for teeny tiny patients and hearts online are melting. David Deutchman has been volunteering at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, comforting its little patients, for more than 12 years. He makes the rounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays, visiting and holding babies whose parents can't be with them that day. A viral photo "taken by baby Logan's mom ...

Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign Local High School Receives $70,000 Award as Part of Coca-Cola Campaign Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...

Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

Demolition Program Sees Uptick in Kanawha County Demolition Program Sees Uptick in Kanawha County CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Kanawha County's demolition program has seen an uptick in an effort to beautify neighborhoods across the county. One million dollars has been set aside for the program to tear down 35 expected homes by the end of 2017. According to a statistic from Thursday's Kanawha County Commission meeting, 38 homes had already been set aside for demolition in the county. Of those, 13 were demolished; as well as one by its owner; one had been resold, ...