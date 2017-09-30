Stink bugs moving in as weather cools down - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Stink bugs moving in as weather cools down

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the country are starting to see more of these creepy-crawly stink bugs, but this isn’t unusual this time of year

Stink bugs’ typically move into people’s homes during the fall, to prepare for the cooler weather ahead.

These insects don’t bite, sting or carry diseases. Their only defense mechanism is their stench.

Experts say you could start seeing them by the hundreds over the several weeks.

“Whenever there is stories of big infestations you always worry if you will be somebody who struggles getting rid of these insects inside your home,” Joannah Whitney of Greenfield told 22News.

To prevent an infestation, experts recommend using caulk to seal windows, and screens to block off vents.

If you find them, don’t squish them. Use a dustpan to sweep them up to avoid their stench. If you’re worried you may have a stink bug infestation, contact your local pest control.

