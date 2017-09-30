WOWK 13 News Participates in the 2017 Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest in Ashland

A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.

Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...

The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A silver alert has been issued by the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment and Huntington Police Department for an elderly man with dementia. Billy Jordan, 81, of Huntington, is described as being 6' 2", 275 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen at his home on the 3000 block of Piedmont Road in Huntington on Sunday, September 24th, 2017. His family tells police that he has dementia and several other health com...