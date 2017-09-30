WOWK 13 News Participates in the 2017 Great Bowls of Fire Chili - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WOWK 13 News Participates in the 2017 Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest in Ashland

Posted: Updated:

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.

The event started at 7:30 AM and opened to the public at 11 AM on September 30th, 2017 in the parking lot next to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY.

This year’s event is hosted by the Ashland Community Kitchen. Participation in the Chili Fest helps to support the mission of the Ashland Community Kitchen in providing meals for those in need in our community. 

  • WOWK 13 News Participates in the 2017 Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest in Ashland

    WOWK 13 News Participates in the 2017 Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest in Ashland

    Saturday, September 30 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-09-30 18:04:39 GMT

    WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.

    WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.

  • Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis Wears High Heels for a Good Cause

    Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis Wears High Heels for a Good Cause

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:18:01 GMT

    Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.

    Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.

  • Toyota investing $115 million in WV factory

    Toyota investing $115 million in WV factory

    Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.

    Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals

    Teen Kills Mountain Lion That Attacked Animals

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-09-29 23:13:30 GMT
    A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...
    A South Dakota teenager has killed a mountain lion that attacked several animals on his family's property in the southwest part of the state. The mountain lion killed a goat, duck, cat and chicken on the property in Custer on Sept. 20. The teen's mother, Lila Streff, owns Black Hills Goat Dairy and has been milking goats for about a decade. This was the first time she'd lost an animal to a mountain lion. She reported the incident to the state Game, Fish & Parks Department. Her ...

  • Affidavit: Girls were confined to home, uneducated for years

    Affidavit: Girls were confined to home, uneducated for years

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:27:50 GMT

    Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.

    Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.

  • Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake

    Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake

    Friday, September 29 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-09-29 17:32:29 GMT

     A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.

     A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.