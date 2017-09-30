Man Behind Bars in Putnam Burglary,Grand Larceny - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Behind Bars in Putnam Burglary,Grand Larceny

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
PUTNAM COUNTY- Jeremy Wardlow is being held in the Western Regional Jail facing a laundry list of charges.

Wardlow, lives at Elaine Drive in Rand. He's charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Nighttime Burglary, Grand Larceny, Fleeing on Foot and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

