President Trump to Visit Morgantown

Fox News Channel's “Hannity” will be broadcasting a show from Morgantown, West Virginia at the Metropolitan Theatre on Wednesday, October 4th taping at 5pm ET. The program will feature an interview with President Donald J. Trump.
Tom Price’s regrets and partial repayment couldn’t save his job.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.
The minimum wage in Ohio will increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.30 in 2018.
Officials in an Ohio town say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be returned during a re-dedication ceremony.
The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Reagan Tokes has spurred legislative action at the Ohio Statehouse. Wednesday, State Senators Kevin Bacon and Sean O’Brien along with State House of Representatives Kristin Boggs and Jim Hughes unveiled their plan to address what they call serious deficiencies in Ohio Law.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump nominated David Zatezalo, a retired coal executive to be the next head of the federal Mine, Safety and Health Administration.
Saudi Arabia was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
