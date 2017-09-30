President Trump to Visit Morgantown - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

President Trump to Visit Morgantown

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Trump to visit Morgantown October 4th.

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom said in a Facebook post, that Sean Hannity and President Trump will visit Morgantown Wednesday for a taping of Hannity's television show.

Bloom said in his post:

"Fox News Channel's “Hannity” will be broadcasting a show from Morgantown, West Virginia at the Metropolitan Theatre on Wednesday, October 4th taping at 5pm ET. The program will feature an interview with President Donald J. Trump."

Bloom's post also said invited guests will receive an official ticket via email which will be required for entry. The official ticket you receive via email will have the location details. 

