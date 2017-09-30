Lily's Place Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

HUNTINGTON- Every year thousands of babies are born drug dependent, causing them to have neonatal absence syndrome. One Huntington business is taking care of these babies and their families- and today the company celebrated 3 years of open doors.

Lily's Place has been helping and curing drug-addicted babies for three years running.

"Today is celebrating our third anniversary of being open. We opened in 2014 , accepted our first baby October of 2014 and now we are celebrating being open for three years. We have cared for almost 200 infants since starting so its right around 195," Lily's Place representatives told 13 News.

Members of the community and some of Lily's Place patients gathered at Huntington High School to celebrate the birth of this great place.

"It's really an honor for us to be able to put this on for our community and families to celebrate all of their successes but also to celebrate what we are doing at Lily's Place also," Lily's Place employees said.

According to West Virginia Department of Health, nearly 5% of babies born in 2016 were drug dependent. Lily's Place is a place where not only the babies are helped, but the families too, providing mental health services to moms while volunteers soothe babies at ease.