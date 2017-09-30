50+ Years of Clendenin High School Alumni

The former Clendenin High School closed it's doors more than 50 years ago, but that doesn't stop a close-knit group of alumni from getting together. Saturday was the last all-alumni celebration where everyone can come back and reminisce. You can't help but feel nostalgic while walking through the doors of the old Clendenin High School. Saturday the gym was filled with the same people that sat in the bleachers more than 50 years ago.
Ohio High School Coordinating Principal John Carroll says the schools has no policy in place governing what students should do during the national anthem.
Five former students are suing their high school principal, who was fired after being accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.
Several Kanawha County school buses are getting a potentially life-saving upgrade today. Crews are installing the "Gardian Angel" on ten of their school buses.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The Ohio State University announced it will cover the full cost of tuition to all in-state students who qualify for Pell Grants.
According to Briana Warner with the Kanawha County Schools, all rooms have been cleared of mold at Capital High School
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
The former Clendenin High School closed it's doors more than 50 years ago, but that doesn't stop a close-knit group of alumni from getting together. Saturday was the last all-alumni celebration where everyone can come back and reminisce. You can't help but feel nostalgic while walking through the doors of the old Clendenin High School. Saturday the gym was filled with the same people that sat in the bleachers more than 50 years ago.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.
Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.
There is a new light coming to the city of Ashland, Kentucky, and officials couldn't be more excited that the time has finally come.
West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease. Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
