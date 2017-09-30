50+ Years of Clendenin High School Alumni - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

50+ Years of Clendenin High School Alumni

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CLENDENIN- The former Clendenin High School closed it's doors more than 50 years ago, but that doesn't stop a close-knit group of alumni from getting together. Saturday was the last all-alumni celebration where everyone can come back and reminisce. 

You can't help but feel nostalgic while walking through the doors of the old Clendenin High School. Saturday the gym was filled with the same people that sat in the bleachers more than 50 years ago.

"I think the first memory I have here is when my brother took me with him to a ball game one time and we sat way up at the top of the bleachers and I thought that was something," Wanna Lee Haught told 13 News.

Just like the old days, the gym was filled with your different clicks- there were the jocks, and of course the band kids. 

"Playing in the band, because that was a special group of people. and we traveled together and played together and that's just my special memory," Barbara Hively explained.

But what would a a reunion be without high school sweet hearts. It's not uncommon in Clendenin to know you'll marry from a young age. 

"We've known each other since we were eleven years old," Haught said.

A love like that means there is always room to joke. 

"I was two years ahead of him. We are the same age but I was two years smarter," Haught added.

But no matter what sport, club or group you went with, these Cardinals would do it all again if they had the chance.

"I don't know how much of high school I would change. I really enjoyed it and I miss it," Midge Forwood said.

