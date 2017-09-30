WOWK-TV Owner; Nexstar CEO Perry Sook in WV Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Brenda Danehart, News Director at Nexstar's WTRF-TV Wheeling is also now in Hall of Fame.

"Please welcome Perry Sook," said host Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News Radio.

In a live, old-time radio hour format, seven professionals were inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. They include Nexstar Media CEO Perry Sook.

"Well it's a very special award for me, as I began my television career here in the state of West Virginia, have very fond memories of my time here. And particularly impactful because WOWK is now a station we now own, and that's where I started my sales career," said Perry Sook, CEO, Nexstar Media Group.

After launching his sales career at 13 News in the 1980s, Sook went on to other broadcast companies, and then founded Nexstar Media 21 years ago. Today, Nexstar owns WOWK, and four other TV stations across West Virginia.

"Having the stations all in one geographic state allows us to underwrite our Capitol News operation, that each of the individual stations probably could not afford to do on their own, and support our DC Bureau as well. And we can team up for things like Marshall and WVU sports and things of that sort," said Perry Sook.

Nexstar has grown to over 9,000 employees, at 171 TV stations across the nation. Many of those employees provide community service work during Nexstar's Founder's Day, every June.

"We're a local service business and for us to be successful we have to give back and be a part of the communities that we serve," said Perry Sook.

Sook is a graduate of Ohio University.

"With his place in the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame now secure, Perry Sook says Nexstar will continue it's commitment as the only commercial television company that covers news in all 55 West Virginia Counties," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.