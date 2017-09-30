Meth, Cocaine, Cash Seized in Mason Drug Bust

Saturday morning Mason Police Department was tipped off about possible drug activity at a residence on Adamsville Road, just outside the Town of Mason. During subsequent investigations, officers discovered and seized methamphetamine, cocaine and suboxone along with about 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana. Officers believe the drugs are worth about $7,000 today.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for three men in connection to the death of the woman whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
A man is behind bars after police say he robbed The Hocking Valley Bank in Athens County, Ohio. On September 13, 2017, The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at The Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains. After a lengthy investigation by the FBI and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Harley Caven, was arrested Friday in Franklin County. Caven is being charged with Robbery.
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
Five former students are suing their high school principal, who was fired after being accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.
A county prosecutor in Ohio says no criminal charges will be filed against the father of an infant killed last week by one of the family's dogs.
A police officer anonymously sued Black Lives Matter and DeRay Mckesson, a prominent activist in the movement, after being injured by a rock thrown during a protest over a deadly police shooting last year.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
Police have arrested a mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Police arrested a woman they say kept her children confined to her home for years, failing to educate them or, at times, feed them.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County High School has received a large check as part of a campaign by Coca-Cola. According to Herbert Hoover High School's principal, Coca Cola presented a check presentation of $70,000 to the school. Herbert Hoover High School was the inaugural recipient of the first ever Big Hearts in Mini Cans Coca-Cola campaign. Hoover's principal says that the money will be designated for replacing athletic equipment and facilities at the school...
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
Federal authorities have designated a twentieth West Virginia county as a high-intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.
