Meth, Cocaine, Cash Seized in Mason Drug Bust

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
MASON- Saturday morning Mason Police Department was tipped off about possible drug activity at a residence on Adamsville Road, just outside the Town of Mason. During subsequent investigations, officers discovered and seized methamphetamine, cocaine and suboxone along with about 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana. Officers believe the drugs are worth about $7,000 in total. Mason Police also seized $1,336 in cash at the scene.

Darren Yonker and Craig Kerns were both arrested at the scene for manufacturing of a controlled substance and 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both Yonker and Kerns were processed and then taken to the regional jail to await arraignment.

    Saturday, September 30 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-10-01 02:26:43 GMT

